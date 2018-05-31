You are here:
French Open 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan enter men's doubles 2nd round with win over Fabrice Martin-Purav Raja

Sports PTI May 31, 2018 14:21:55 IST

Paris: The Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan advanced to the men's doubles second round of the French Open after blunting the challenge of Fabrice Martin and Purav Raja.

India's Yuki Bhambri in action at the French Open in Paris. AP

Bhambri and Sharan, who had also teamed up at the inaugural Maharashtra Open, sent Raja and Martin packing with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in the opening round of the clay court Grand Slam.

They next face second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

Another Indian in the second round is Rohan Bopanna, with his partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The 13th seeded Indo-French pair is up against a local team of Benjamin Bonzi and Gregoire Jacq.


