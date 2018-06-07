You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

French Open 2018, Day 11 highlights: Rafael Nadal drops first set in three years; Maria Sharapova suffers worst Slam loss since 2012

Sports AFP Jun 07, 2018 09:01:25 IST

French Open headlines and top quotes on Thursday, the 11th day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

- 2016 champion Muguruza into second Paris semi-final

- Sharapova suffers worst Slam loss in six years

- Halep needs three sets to beat Kerber

- Nadal drops first Paris set in three years

- Rain then halts Rafa fightback

File image of Maria Sharapova. AP

File image of Maria Sharapova. AP

Who's saying what

"I think my answer to that is I don't take those lists very seriously."

— Maria Sharapova on the Forbes list of top earning athletes showing not one single woman in the top 100.

"I think she made everyone wait a little bit."

— Sharapova on Serena Williams's decision to pull out of their last-16 match.

"Does anyone have any earplugs for these ladies matches? Why do they not grunt in practise but in matches and especially big matches it is louder than a 747."

— Former British player Greg Rusedski @GregRusedski.

"My head won it."

— Simona Halep on her three-set win over Angelique Kerber.

Numbers up

5 - points won on own serve in second set by Sharapova against Muguruza

99 - unforced errors in the Halep v Kerber quarter-final


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 09:01 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores