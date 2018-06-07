French Open 2018, Day 11 highlights: Rafael Nadal drops first set in three years; Maria Sharapova suffers worst Slam loss since 2012

French Open headlines and top quotes on Thursday, the 11th day of the 2018 tournament:
Headlines
- 2016 champion Muguruza into second Paris semi-final
- Sharapova suffers worst Slam loss in six years
- Halep needs three sets to beat Kerber
- Nadal drops first Paris set in three years
- Rain then halts Rafa fightback
Who's saying what
"I think my answer to that is I don't take those lists very seriously."
— Maria Sharapova on the Forbes list of top earning athletes showing not one single woman in the top 100.
"I think she made everyone wait a little bit."
— Sharapova on Serena Williams's decision to pull out of their last-16 match.
"Does anyone have any earplugs for these ladies matches? Why do they not grunt in practise but in matches and especially big matches it is louder than a 747."
— Former British player Greg Rusedski @GregRusedski.
"My head won it."
— Simona Halep on her three-set win over Angelique Kerber.
Numbers up
5 - points won on own serve in second set by Sharapova against Muguruza
99 - unforced errors in the Halep v Kerber quarter-final
