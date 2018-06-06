You are here:
French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza says her focus is on winning Roland Garros title and not World No 1 ranking

Sports AFP Jun 06, 2018 23:43:52 IST

Paris: Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza said on Wednesday that she now gives "less importance" to becoming the World No 1 ahead of her French Open semi-final with Simona Halep.

Former number one Muguruza takes on current incumbent Halep on Thursday with the winner to be assured of the top ranking as well as a place in the Roland Garros final.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Maria Sharapova in two sets 6-2, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Garbine Muguruza said her focus is not on becoming the World No 1. AP

But the Spaniard doesn't feel it is held in such high regard as five different players have been ranked the world's best player in the last 12 months.

"I mean, it's not that important, because it's constantly this thing going on, you know... since last year," she said after a crushing 6-2, 6-1 last-eight victory over Maria Sharapova in Paris.

"So I give less importance to that. Like, before, I gave it a lot of importance so that's why you're fighting every week, and I got there.

"And now it's just — it's good to be able to play all the time for that, but every week there is a new chance, there is a new thing."

There were five players in with a chance of supplanting Halep at the start of the tournament, but Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia all failed to make the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Muguruza holds a 3-1 record over Halep, with the winner of the last-four clash to face either Sloane Stephens or her fellow American Madison Keys in the final.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, was World No 1 for four weeks from 11 September to 8 October last year.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 23:43 PM

