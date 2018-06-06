You are here:
French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza thrashes Maria Sharapova to reach Roland Garros semi-finals

Paris: Garbine Muguruza roared into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-1 demolition job of Maria Sharapova on Wednesday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2018 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her quarter final match against Russia's Maria Sharapova REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes - RC14B1FA4990

Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Maria Sharapova. Reuters

The predicted battle royal between the two former champions never materialised on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier as Spaniard Muguruza dominated from start to finish.

Sharapova looked nervous from the beginning and was never allowed to settle as Muguruza posted her first victory against the Russian at the fourth attempt.

An anti-climactic match ended in predictable fashion with a Sharapova backhand into the net.

Muguruza, winner two years ago, will face either World No 1 Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals.


