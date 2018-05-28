French Open 2018, Day 1 highlights: From Jelena Ostapenko's bad day at the office to Marco Trungelliti's 1,000km road trip

French Open headlines and sidelines on Sunday, the first day of the 2018 tournament:

Here's some of the big news you might have missed from the courts of Roland Garros

Champion Ostapenko out in the first round

Dimitrov downs Egyptian mystery man

Kyrgios withdraws with an elbow injury

Venus shocked

Eight lucky losers in men's draw

Snapshot: Hats off to Roland Garros

Here are some of the interesting off-court things you might have missed

Wedding, what wedding?

Venus Williams was knocked out in the first round by China's Wang Qiang and then deflected questions of the Royal Wedding which sister Serena attended.

"Honestly, I was at practice, so I didn't see the wedding. I did see her Instagram, though. That's kind of as much as I was exposed to it."

"I thought she looked great," said Venus in reference to Serena, not Meghan Markle!

Road trip

Argentina's Marco Trungelliti, who lost in qualifying, had to perform a quick about-turn when he arrived in Barcelona after hearing he could be in line for a French Open reprieve as a lucky loser. A slot opened up when Nick Kyrgios withdrew with an elbow injury leaving Trungelliti to face a nine-hour drive over 1,000km back to Paris to make the sign-in deadline for the first round where he'd play Australia's Bernard Tomic.

Little bit random!

Grigor Dimitrov was stumped to find he was playing Egyptian lucky loser Mohamed Safwat instead of injured Viktor Troicki although the Serbian's greeting should have given him a clue.

"After my warmup today, I just walked into the locker room, and, whoa, Viktor was, like, Hey, good luck today. Okay. I guess we're going to play like that."

Dimitrov defeated Safwat in straight sets.

Good day to be a loser

Nick Kyrgios's decision to pull out of the event with an elbow injury meant that there were spots for eight lucky losers in the first round. This year the Grand Slam rules changed to allow injured players to forfeit but still collect half the prize money with the other half going to the lucky loser.

Who's saying what

"It was a very bad day at the office...I was really pissed off."

- Jelena Ostapenko after becoming only the second defending champion to lose in the first round at Roland Garros, going down in straight sets to Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine.

"Like, 10 is way different than 11. So I was like, Okay, once I finally get there, it's fine. But then I got there and I was like, Okay, like, what happens now? Nothing. It means nothing. Really, it literally means nothing. So it's cool, and it's just something that I'll be able to tell my kids or someone I coach one day or whatever. But in actuality, it's, like, I'm a decent tennis player. I'm pretty good. But just being able to say I was in the top 10, like, all right. It's nice. It has a nice ring to it."

- Sloane Stephens going to great lengths to get a perspective on her ranking.

"We have known each other for so long. It was, just, It's nice to see you. It's nice to play someone you know for such a long time."

- Grigor Dimitrov on his warm embrace with Mohamed Safwat at the net.

"Unfortunately, I was preparing, but I was watching online the score. And it was a pity what happened. I mean, I hope that he really gets well very soon for the World Cup."

- Safwat on his hopes for a fit Mohamed Salah at the World Cup even if he was unable to watch the Champions League final in which his Egyptian compatriot was injured.

Numbers up

113 — the combined age of Ivo Karlovic (39), Venus Williams and Francesca Schiavone (both 37) who were all in action — and lost — on Sunday.

17 — The number on the back of Slovakian Jozef Kovalik's football-style shirt as he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta.

36 — The number of centimetres in height Karlovic has on his 19-year-old French opponent Corentin Moutet, who beat the towering Croatian in straight sets.

48 — Unforced errors from Ostapenko in her loss to Kozlova