France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps keen to stay on with Les Bleus untill Qatar 2022

Paris: France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps has told AFP he would like to remain in his job until the 2022 finals in Qatar.

The 50-year-old Deschamps, who took charge of France in 2012, guided Les Bleus to a second World Cup title in Russia, two decades after lifting the trophy as captain on home soil.

"For me to be able to carry on until the next World Cup is obviously something I would not be unhappy about, but we'll see," Deschamps said Tuesday.

"I have a very good relationship with (FFF) president (Noel Le Graet). I'm under contract until the European Championships, which is the only certainty right now."

Deschamps's deal runs until June 2020, but the former France and Juventus midfielder admitted any extension would depend on the performance of his team.

"It's linked to results. But before thinking about 2022, first, come the qualifiers (for Euro 2020)," he said.

Deschamps said the thought of quitting amid the euphoria of July's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow had never crossed his mind, insisting there was more to be achieved.

"Quite simply because I feel really good," he said. "I still have the same passion, the same desire and because I'm convinced there are still great things to be done with this squad."

Asked if he could see himself emulating the longevity of Germany coach Joachim Loew, who has held the post since 2006, Deschamps replied: "He's a good example. It goes to show continuity at the top level is not all that bad."

"He (Loew) took the team to steer it to the World Cup title in 2014. Lately, and on the back of the last World Cup, it's been difficult for him," continued Deschamps, referring to Germany's shock elimination in the group stage in Russia.

"He was (considered) the best five years ago, and today he's not become the worst, far from it. He's someone who has proved a lot and I'm happy he's remained in charge of the Germany team."

