Formula 1 2021: Sergio Perez, Nicholas Latifi to start Dutch GP from pit lane following vehicle changes
Perez's car was equipped with a new engine as Red Bull decided to make the change given his poor grid position. The Mexican qualified a disappointing 16th on Saturday.
Zandvoort: Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi of Williams will start Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix from the pit lane after changing key parts of their cars for the race.
Canada's Latifi will join Perez in the pits after his car was fitted with a new gearbox and front wing following a crash in qualifying, where he came 14th.
Home favourite Max Verstappen is on pole at Zandvoort as the circuit returns to the Formula One calendar for the first time since 1985.
