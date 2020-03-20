Formula 1 2020: Sport announces string of virtual Grand Prix races to replace events postponed due to coronavirus

London: Formula One will run a series of virtual races, with some current drivers taking part, to replace a string of Grand Prix events postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the sport announced on Friday.

The first, run on the official F1 2019 PC video game, will be held on Sunday, when the Bahrain Grand Prix should have been.

“Every subsequent race weekend will see the postponed real-world Formula One race replaced with a Virtual Grand Prix,” Formula One said.

Check out @VeloceEsports's #NotTheBahGP event at 18:00GMT... Followed by the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix! Double the racing. Double the fun 😄https://t.co/b2c16XJedS — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2020

The Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series will run until May. The season-opening Australian and showcase Monaco Grand Prix have been cancelled with Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain postponed.

The season is not due to start until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 7 June, at the earliest.

“The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course,” Formula One said.

“In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely, with a host broadcast live from (London’s) Gfinity Esports Arena.”

