You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa signs three-year deal with Formula E team Ventura GP

Sports AFP May 16, 2018 11:24:31 IST

Paris: Former Ferrari ace Felipe Massa has signed a three-year deal to race Formula E starting in the 2018-2019 season, his new Venturi team said on Tuesday.

File image of Felipe Massa. AFP

File image of Felipe Massa. AFP

"Today I am starting a new phase in my career, I just signed with Venturi GP team to race next season," the 37-year-old Brazilian said on Twitter.

Massa looked set to join Jaguar's E team before extending his Formula One contract for three years," said Venturi, owned by Monaco real estate magnate Gildo Pastor.

"For some years now, I’ve been clear about my interest in this innovative, forward-looking discipline," Massa said.

"I especially like the format of race meetings, the city-centre circuits and the contact with the fans," added Massa, who begins testing next month.

"Gildo (Pastor) has always been a step ahead when it comes to high-performance electricity vehicles."

Massa raced Formula One for 15 years and was runner-up in the world championship in 2008.

In it's third season, there are now eleven Formula E races – using fully electric cars – in cities such as New York, Hong Kong and Paris.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 11:24 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores