Watch: ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan receive grand welcome in Kolkata after winning maiden title
The Kolkata airport was resonating with shouting and joy as the fans carrying ATK Mohun Bagan flags, some donning the club jerseys, gave a welcome befitting for champions to the ATK Mohun Bagan team
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan landed home to a warm welcome as throngs of fans gathered at the Kolkata airport to receive the team that won its first ISL title in three attempts.
The Kolkata airport was resonating with shouting and joy as the fans carrying ATK Mohun Bagan flags, some donning the club jerseys, gave a welcome fit for champions to ATK Mohun Bagan, who defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties in final on Saturday after both teams were level on two goals apiece at the end of extra time.
The fans, overjoyed at the team’s first trophy ever so far in the tournament, accompanied the team bus shouting slogans as they ferried through the traffic with the bus.
Vishal Kaith, the ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper, whose remarkable save in the shootouts in the final took ATK Mohun Bagan to win their first-ever ISL title, also clinched the Golden Glove award.
