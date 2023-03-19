ISL 2022-23: Full list of award winners, prize money
Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte won the Golden Ball award while ISL 2022-23 winners ATK Mohun Bagan took home Rs 6 crore cash reward.
As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 wrapped up with ATK Mohun Bagan lifting the cup by defeating Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties on Saturday, the stage was set for rewarding the individual performances that left a mark this season.
Lallianzuala Chhangte from Mumbai City FC won the Golden Ball award for his 10 goals and six assists. Chhangte helped Mumbai clinch the League Shield.
Read | With ATK Mohun Bagan winning ISL 2022-23, Indian football comes home
Diego Mauricio from Brazil, who plays for Odisha FC in ISL, got the golden boot award, for scoring 12 goals. ATK Mohun Bagan’s Dimitri Petratos and East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva were also in the fray for the prize with 12 goals each. However, Mauricia edged both as he got his goals in fewer minutes.
Vishal Kaith, whose remarkable save in the shootouts in the final took ATK Mohun Bagan to win their first-ever ISL title, was given the Golden Glove award for 11 clean sheets.
.@vishalkaith01 pulled out an incredible diving save to deny #BrunoRamires from the spot helping @atkmohunbaganfc clinch their first #HeroISL 🏆! 🧤🚫#ATKMBBFC #HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan #VishalKaith pic.twitter.com/nziX6oItAM
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
Sivasakthi Narayanan from this season’s runner-up Bengaluru FC secured the Emerging Player of the League award. He had six goals and three assists to his account this season.
Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa got the Street Baller of League award.
Kerala Blasters FC was awarded Best Pitch, while Bengaluru FC and FC Goa received the Grassroots award.
ISL 2022-23 prize money:
Winners ATK Mohun Bagan: Rs 6 crore
Runners-up Bengaluru FC: Rs 2.5 crore
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
With ATK Mohun Bagan winning ISL 2022-23, Indian football comes home
ISL has strengthened its position with every season, but ATK Mohun Bagan — a club that brings in century-old legacy and history — winning the league has to be their crowning glory.
ISL semifinal: How Bengaluru FC ended the blues to stand on the brink of final
For long, Bengaluru FC looked like a team competing for the wooden spoon but now stand just one game away from the ISL 2022-23 final.
ISL final live streaming: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match on TV and online
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: Check out details of when and where to watch the ISL final.