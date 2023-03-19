ISL 2022-23: Full list of award winners, prize money

As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 wrapped up with ATK Mohun Bagan lifting the cup by defeating Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties on Saturday, the stage was set for rewarding the individual performances that left a mark this season.

Lallianzuala Chhangte from Mumbai City FC won the Golden Ball award for his 10 goals and six assists. Chhangte helped Mumbai clinch the League Shield.

Diego Mauricio from Brazil, who plays for Odisha FC in ISL, got the golden boot award, for scoring 12 goals. ATK Mohun Bagan’s Dimitri Petratos and East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva were also in the fray for the prize with 12 goals each. However, Mauricia edged both as he got his goals in fewer minutes.

Vishal Kaith, whose remarkable save in the shootouts in the final took ATK Mohun Bagan to win their first-ever ISL title, was given the Golden Glove award for 11 clean sheets.

Sivasakthi Narayanan from this season’s runner-up Bengaluru FC secured the Emerging Player of the League award. He had six goals and three assists to his account this season.

Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa got the Street Baller of League award.

Kerala Blasters FC was awarded Best Pitch, while Bengaluru FC and FC Goa received the Grassroots award.

ISL 2022-23 prize money:

Winners ATK Mohun Bagan: Rs 6 crore

Runners-up Bengaluru FC: Rs 2.5 crore

