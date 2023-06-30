While the question, ‘What after Sunil Chhetri?’ is common in Indian football team’s media interactions, captain Sunil Chhetri is not in a hurry to call it quits from international football.

With 92 goals for India, 38-year-old Chhetri is the third-highest goalscorer among active footballers, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (123) and Lionel Messi (103). The Bengaluru FC striker is also the fourth-highest international goal scorer of all time after Ronaldo, Ali Daei (109) and Messi.

“I don’t know when my last game for the country is going to be. It derives from the fact that I have never had long-term targets, I think about next match, next 10 days. It (retirement) may come at a day when probably I don’t want to, as there are a lot of things, and I will be done. Till that time, I never think about it,” Chhetri said talking ahead of India’s semi-final against Lebanon in the SAFF Championship 2023.

“Generally, there are some parameters that I think about… whether I am contributing to the team or not, whether I am able to score goal or not, training as hard as I want or not. These are some of the markers that will tell me whether I am good for this team or not. The day I see that it is not there, I am done, I am gone because there is not any other motivation for me to play.

“But sadly, I can’t tell whether it (retirement) is in one year or six months. Fortunately or unfortunately my family is also guessing this, and whenever they mention this, jokingly, I tell my stats to them. The day I am finished with my petrol or diesel or electric or whatever I am done,” Chhetri added.

“The day the petrol is finished, I am done” Sunil Chhetri talks about his future with the Indian 🇮🇳 team pic.twitter.com/iEUi9m8Aqe — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) June 30, 2023

Talking about the game, the veteran forward cautioned his team not to take Lebanon lightly despite beating the same opponent earlier this month in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final which was played in Bhubaneswar.

“Lebanon is a tough side. We have already played them twice. I’m pretty sure they have the same feeling about us and trying to stay calm. We did our best to recuperate after so many games in such short time,” said Chhetri.

Indian team’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be leading India from the touchline in the absence of head coach Igor Stimac who has been given a two-game ban for “abusing” match officials during India’s 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the last Group A game.

A former centre-back, Gawli, assured that the team is focussed on the match amid the noise regarding the behaviour of the Indian head coach.

“Lebanon is a good side and we are prepared for the fight. The boys are motivated, the boys are committed, focused and will continue to show the same metal which we showed in the previous matches,” said Gawli.

