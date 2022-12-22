World Cup champions Argentina have climbed one place, to second, in the latest FIFA Rankings. Brazil, who lost to Croatia in quarter-finals, continue to occupy top spot.

La Albiceleste would have leapfrogged the Selecao had they beaten third-ranked France in normal or extra time. Instead, Les Bleus scored two goals in 97 seconds to stage a remarkable comeback from 0-2 down after 80 minutes.

Later, Kylian Mbappe, who bagged a hat-trick in the final, scored a penalty in the 118th minute to take the thriller into penalties. There, Emiliano Martinez emerged hero to save two spot kicks and end Argentina’s 36-year World Cup wait.

France, who were vying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win successive World Cups, have moved up a place to third. Dropping out of the top-three are Belgium who exited in the group stage with England rounding off the top-five.

Croatia and Morocco, who both reached the semi-finals, climbed five and 11 places each to 7th and 11th respectively. The Atlas Lions are the year’s highest climbers, having collected 142 points over the last 12 months.

Saudi Arabia, who stunned Argentina at the start of the World Cup in Qatar, have jumped two places to 49th in last FIFA rankings of the year.

Highlights from latest FIFA rankings:

Leaders: Brazil (unchanged)

Moves into top-10: Croatia (7th, plus 5)

Moves out of top-10: Denmark (18th, minus 8)

Biggest move by points: Morocco (plus 108.85)

Biggest move by places: Australia, Morocco (plus 11)

Biggest drop by points: Denmark (minus 58.46)

Biggest drop by places: Canada (minus 12)

Latest FIFA Rankings (22 December):

1. Brazil – 1840.77 points

2. Argentina – 1838.38 points

3. France – 1823.39 points

4. Belgium – 1781.3 points

5. England – 1774.19 points

6. Netherlands – 1740.92 points

7. Croatia – 1727.62 points

8. Italy – 1723.56 points

9. Portugal – 1702.54 points

10. Spain – 1692.71 points

