El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium LIVE Updates:



8.21 pm IST: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

35’: After Benzema, it’s Federico Valverde’s chance to shine with an explosive strike that complete beats the diving Ter Stegen and doubles Madrid’s lead in front of their home crowd!

8.16 pm IST: Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

30’: The ref issues the first yellow card of the season’s maiden El Clasico and it is awarded to Vinicius Jr for dissent after Toni Kroos’ challenge on Frenkie de Jong.

8.11 pm IST: Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

25’: Barcelona’s talismanic striker and star summer signing Robert Lewandowski nearly equalises for the league leaders midway into the first half, putting in a slide at the far post, the ball unfortunately going over the net.

7.59 pm IST: Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

12′: GOAL! Karim Benzema had not scored in a while before this, but ends his drought in the game that matters that most as he calmly slots in after a rebound from Barca keeper Ter Stegen.

7.53 pm IST: Here are the confirmed lineups for the marquee clash:

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

7:45 pm IST: Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the first Clasico of the 2022-23 LaLiga season, with Real Madrid hosting current leaders Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in what is considered the defining fixture of the season as well as one of the most keenly-watched games of football across the world.

Preview: Barcelona take Poland striker Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid for his first Clasico.

Barcelona and Madrid are tied on points at the top of the league. The Catalan club is ahead on goal difference. Barcelona has conceded only one goal while scoring 20 through eight rounds. Madrid’s balance is 19 goals scored to seven allowed.

Lewandowski leads the league with eight goals in as many games and 12 goals in 14 matches overall including the Champions League.

Barcelona’s injury-hit defense has recovered Jules Koundé for the game, giving manager Xavi Hernandez more options as he tries to stop Madrid speedster Vinícius Júnior and his team-high five league goals.

Carlo Ancelotti will have all his first-choice players available except for injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. That means Ukrainian Andriy Lunin will be in Madrid’s net.

Barcelona won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, ending a streak of five losses to its fierce rival. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in that rout but he has since been sold to Chelsea following the arrival of Lewandowski.

With inputs from AP

