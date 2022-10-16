Premier League, Liverpool vs Manchester City at Anfield LIVE Updates:

9:46 PM IST: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live (LIV 0-0 MCI)

Half Time: It has been intense but defense of both the sides have been up to the mark, allowing very few chances to the star-studded attacking players at both ends to make it count. Haaland surely has been a threat with as many as nine touches inside the box, two of them on target, but isn’t allow to dominate the box yet. Take a breather as we return with the second half action after a break.

9:35 PM IST: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live (LIV 0-0 MCI)

35′ With Foden’s influence growing in the game, Haaland finds two back-to-back chances but shot one straight to Alisson while the second was a header that went over the bar. The Norweigan star is yet to find a calming presence inside the box.

9:30 PM IST: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live (LIV 0-0 MCI)

30′ City have been trying to build from the back and are trying to get inside the Liverpool box but the Reds’ defense seems determined as all crosses and passes inside the box have been cleared.

9:20 PM IST: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live (LIV 0-0 MCI)

20′ Manchester City have expectedly dominated the game but haven’t got a clear shot on target yet as Klopp’s Liverpool are trying to be more careful at the back.

9:09 PM IST: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live (LIV 0-0 MCI)

9′ It has been a cagey affair so far with both teams struggling to get into attacking third. Liverpool haven’t made the most of the boisterous crowd yet as City start to build their attack from the back.

8:58 pm IST: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live



Starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Firmino, Jota; Salah

8:55 pm IST: Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the mega Premier League clash with recent-time title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City going face to face at the iconic Anfield.

Preview: Manchester City travels to Liverpool in a meeting of the Premier League’s most dominant teams of the past four years. But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp goes into the game facing major questions over his ability to keep pace with Pep Guardiola after a difficult start has his team 13 points adrift of the reigning champions.

Klopp insists Liverpool is out of the title race — even at such an early stage — but Guardiola claims they remain City’s greatest threat at the top.

Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday.

The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have been in recent encounters with their rival.

Second-place City sits 13 points ahead of Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp conceding his team is not in contention for the title after its early-season struggles. But Guardiola insists last season’s runner-up is still the main challenger to defending champion City.

“Always has been, always it is and always will be,” Guardiola said Friday. “I know the quality they have, they know the quality we have. So if I was asked this question with five or 10 games left, I will say I think Liverpool cannot catch the top of the league — in that case Arsenal.

“But being in the position that we are, with the World Cup, everything can still happen.”

With inputs from AP

