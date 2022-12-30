Sports

Pele dies at 82: From VVS Laxman To Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketers pay tribute to the 'global icon'

Pele passes away: Big names from Indian cricket including Bumrah, Laxman, Harbhajan and Sehwag took to their respective social media handles and shared their condolences.

FP Trending December 30, 2022 14:27:28 IST
Pelé, the Brazilian king of football, with a record three World Cups became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century. AP

The demise of Brazil great Pele has unquestionably drawn the curtain on a golden era of football. One of the most cherished sports icons of all time, Pele passed away at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital after a long battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed the news on Thursday night that the reason behind his death was multiple organ failure, resulting from the progression of cancer. Pele’s demise left the entire sporting world devastated.

Since the news broke, a number of sports personalities coming from every nook and corner of the planet have paid tribute to the legendary footballer. Big names from Indian cricket including Jasprit Bumrah, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag took to their respective social media handles and shared their condolences.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah wrote on his personal Twitter, “RIP Pele. Inspiration around the world, a global icon, a legend.”


Former cricketer VVS Laxman marked it as “the end of an era.” According to him, Pele has left a long-lasting mark which will no doubt inspire many generations to come. “My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans, ” Laxman further added.


India batter Suryakumar Yadav noted on Twitter, “You will be missed, king. You are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever.”


Ex-Indian batter Virender Sehwag shared his “heartfelt condolences to Pele’s family and well-wishers all around the world.” In his words, the footballer was “a Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet.”


Former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri termed Pele’s death an “irreplaceable loss to the sporting world.” The post had a picture-perfect frame of Pele smiling with replica of the three world cup trophies Brazil won with him in 1958, 1962 and 1970.


Pele appeared in his maiden World Cup at the age of 17 in 1958. During his illustrious career from 1957 to 1977, Pele, Brazil’s all-time top scorer, officially recorded 757 goals in 831 games. However, his childhood club Santos of Brazil claims that his actual tally was closer to 1,000.

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 15:02:47 IST

