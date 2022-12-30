Brazilian football legend Pele breathed his last at the age of 82. His health had deteriorated since being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021. He died on Thursday as a result of several organ failures brought on by the development of colon cancer associated with his prior condition, Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital confirmed.

At age 17, Pele, a footballer from Tres Coracoes, made his debut in the 1958 World Cup at the age of just 17. He is the only male football player in history to win three World Cups (in 1958, 1962 and 1970). He scored 77 goals for Brazil.

Reactions | Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and football world mourns Pele’s death

Here we will look into some special frames depicting the illustrated football career of ‘O Rei’:

It was captured when Pele wore the Brazilian national kit for the last time back in 1971. He noted, “The last time I wore the Brazilian national team shirt we inaugurated the three stars on the shield, and now we have five.”

Pele shared the photo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup hoping to earn the sixth star with Brazil lifting the coveted trophy once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)



Pele appeared in his final World Cup in Mexico in 1970. The picture shows Pele giving autographs to fans gathered in numbers in the stands. He captioned, “At that time it was much harder to watch the national leagues from other countries, but even so, I received a lot of affection from fans worldwide.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)



Pele’s journey to fame was nothing but inspiring, from kicking off his career in barefoot poverty to becoming one of the greatest athletes of modern-day sports. Uploading this photo of his teenage age, the Brazil great captioned, “It’s like they say, I’ve been in love with football since the day I was born.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)



Apart from being extraordinarily talented, Pele was known to be a great team player. He shared this special image of him celebrating a goal with his teammates during his playing days. The footballer noted, “Of course, I miss playing football, but I miss even more the hug after scoring a goal, the celebration with the team and the laughter with friends. The joy of doing what you love with people who are also passionate about what they do is indescribable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)



Pele has been an inspiration for any footballer around the globe. His philosophy toward the game was phenomenal. With his great skill and on-field composure, the Brazilian forward changed the dynamics of modern football. By dropping a picture-perfect moment of him baffling the defenders in a match, Pele stated, “One of the main characteristics of great athletes is perseverance. To get ahead, you have to face adversity and not give up, even when the chance of success seems small.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)



Pele also had a decorated career in club football. He was a member of the Brazilian team Santos from 1956 to 1974. He played for the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos from 1975 to 1977.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.