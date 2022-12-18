Lionel Messi’s eldest son Thiago Messi left a heartfelt note for his father as he gears up to play for Argentina – probably for the last time – in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

The hype for the World Cup final is real and we have curtailed down to two teams from 32 teams at the start of the tournament.

Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste have a historic opportunity for a historic third trophy in their cabinet. The match will also be a huge moment for Messi as the legend might draw curtains on international football after the final, and this will definitely be his last FIFA World Cup match.

Messi’s family understands the importance of the situation and they are not willing to miss out on anything.

Messi’s wife Antonella shared an image of eldest son Thiago’s notebook which had the lyrics of the song “Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar” (‘Guys, now we’ve got our hopes up again’) written for his father.

“Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar”🎵 ✈️ Nos vamos para Doha a alentar a la Selección en la final del mundo. ¡Vamos Argentina! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/q7gyPpOKXX — Aerolíneas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) December 16, 2022



The chant has Diego Maradona and Messi, two of the best Argentine football players in history, as its main focus.

The world will hold breath to see if Messi and Argentina can beat defending champions France to win the trophy.

“We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said ahead of the final.

“We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute, and I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals – but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.