Auto refresh feeds

It's the big day today, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final! Argentina take on France in the FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, as two of the most popular footballers in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go head to head in the summit clash. The Golden Boot race heats up, with Kylian Mbappe (5), Lionel Messi (5), Julian Alvarez (4) and Olivier Giroud (4) all in contention to win the Golden Boot. Match starts at 8.30 pm IST, with the lineups expected around 7.30, so do stay tuned for more updates in the build-up.

Over his decade in charge, Deschamps has proven to be smart and pragmatic and open to tactical changes as the match demands. France are looking to become the first country to successfully defend their World Cup title in 60 years and Didier Deschamps the first coach to guide his team to back-to-back championships since 1938. Here's what France need to do to outwit Argentina and clinch the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

Lionel Messi stands on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal as Argentina faces defending champions France in Sunday’s final. One of football’s greatest players of all time is within touching distance of the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career. I f Argentina are to win the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, here is how they might do it.

Preview: It is now or never for Lionel Messi.

The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday.

Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappé, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name.

That’s if he hasn’t already.

Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

The 23-year-old France forward is looking to emulate Pelé by being a champion at his first two World Cups and set up the prospect of a third title, a feat only ever achieved by the Brazil great who has been hospitalized during this year’s tournament because of a respiratory infection.

Mbappé was 19 when he led France to its second World Cup title in 2018, becoming the youngest scorer in a final since a 17-year-old Pelé did so in 1958. While Pelé ended up being a peripheral figure in Brazil’s 1962 triumph — he didn’t play in the knockout stage because of injury — Mbappé has been France’s go-to player in the team’s bid to repeat.

Who wins the Golden Boot — the award for the top scorer — is just one of the many other narratives around the final. Kylian Mbappe (5 goals), Lionel Messi (5), Julian Alvarez (4) and Olivier Giroud (4) all in contention to win the Golden Boot, and it could very well go down to the wire.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.