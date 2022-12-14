Lionel Messi has confirmed that the upcoming final will be his his last FIFA World Cup game. Argentina are already in the final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday. Argentia will face France or Morocco in the final on Sunday in Qatar.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told the Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best.”

Watch: Messi’s magical assist that fired Argentina into World Cup final

Messi, 35, is currently playing in his fifth World Cup and has also scored five goals in Qatar so far.

He has now played in most World Cups for Argentina, more than Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano, who featured in four editions. Messi is also the highest goalscorer for Argentina in World Cups with 11 strikes, one more than Gabriel Batistuta.

The football great, however, is not focussed on records and said that team’s only aim is to win the World Cup trophy.

Pictures: Argentina erupts in joy as Lionel Messi and Co reach World Cup final

“It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all. We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we’re going to give everything to try to make it happen this time.”

It’s no secret that Messi’s biggest dream is to win the football World Cup title with Argentina.

Argentina have won two World Cup titles so far, in 1978 and 1986. They also reached final in 2014 with Messi but lost to Germany 1-0 in the summit clash.

