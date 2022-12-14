Argentina erupts in joy as Lionel Messi and Co thrash Croatia to reach FIFA World Cup final
Lionel Messi had a magical night as Argentina thrashed Croatia to reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.
Lionel scored one and assisted two goals as Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to reach FIFA World Cup 2022 final. AP
Argentina’s victory led to crazy celebrations in the country as thousands poured into the streets in Buenos Aires. AP
Argentina fans celebrated the team’s victory over Croatia till late in the night. AP
It wasn’t just in Argentina. Lionel Messi and Co found strong support in Qatar as thousands watched the FIFA World Cup semi-final on a giant screen. AP
Julian Alvarez scored two out of three goals Argentina put past Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final. AP
While Lionel Messi made two assists, the second one was outrageous as he zigzagged through the pitch beating his marker. AP
The semi-final defeat marked the end of Croatia and Luka Modric’s campaign who once again impressed everyone with their determination. AP
Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup stays alive and he will be hoping to seal the trophy in the final. AP