Spanish top division, LaLiga, kicks off on Friday night with Osasuna hosting Sevilla and Real Madrid enter as defending champions.

The LaLiga season kicks off with Osasuna hosting Sevilla ahead of weekend action for the rest of the teams. Real Madrid start the Spanish league season overflowing with confidence that they can retain the domestic title despite Barcelona spending big to add top talent.

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, a day before Real Madrid visit the newly promoted Almeria in the opening round of the league.

We take a look at the talking points governing each club going into the 2022-23 season:

Almeria

Back in LaLiga for the first time in seven years, many are backing UD Almeria to beat the drop, with the club’s owners investing amply in the division’s youngest club.

Athletic Bilbao

With new president Jon Uriarte at the helm and a legend returning as coach in Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club’s aim this season is to become more prolific in front of goal, something they have missed since Aritz Aduriz’s retirement in 2020.

Atletico Madrid

Coach Diego Simeone has to decide what his best tactical set-up is, having rotated through various formations in pre-season without settling on a favourite. The stage is also set for João Félix to step up and become a superstar.

Barcelona

The Catalans have reinforced heavily this summer and everyone is eager to see if Xavi Hernández can get new striker Robert Lewandowski to gel with the team and help Barça match up to their arch rivals, and reigning champions, Real Madrid.

Cadiz

Will veteran forward Alvaro Negredo, now aged 36, still be able to find the goals to keep them in the top flight after they managed to survive on the final day of last season? That’s the main question being asked in the city of Cadiz.

Celta Vigo

As well as retaining key man Iago Aspas, the Galicians have reinforced with defender Oscar Mingueza and talented Swedish youngster Williot Swedberg. Can they kick on and compete for European football?

Elche

The club’s strong campaign last season has given them hope they can further consolidate their position in LaLiga, with the club working on improving their stadium and hoping to reach 20,000 season tickets sold.

Espanyol

The Catalan club are undergoing a revolution under new coach Diego Martínez. How long will it take them to get up to speed?

Getafe

The southern Madrid side have signed Borja Mayoral on a permanent deal from Real Madrid, after he impressed on loan over the second half of last season. It’ll be interesting to see if he can link up well with new winger Portu.

Girona

Striker Cristhian Stuani has a new partner in Taty Castellanos, the MLS top scorer and a champion with New York City FC last season. The two South Americans will aim to form a partnership capable of keeping the promoted side in Spain’s top flight.

Osasuna

After three successive mid-table finishes in LaLiga since returning to the top flight, can Jagoba Arrasate help forge a connection in attack between new arrival Moi Gomez and skilful striker Chimy Avilla to take the club to the next level?

Rayo Vallecano

Can young coach Andoni Iraola continue to surpass expectations and beat the odds with a Rayo Vallecano side that thrilled last season, especially at home?

Real Betis

The Andalusian side are looking to build on their Copa del Rey win last season and turn their entertaining football into a top four finish after narrowly missing out last time around.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti must help his side defend their title while bedding in three exciting midfielders - Aurelien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde - even though veteran trio Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are still going strong.

Real Mallorca

After surviving the drop by a hair’s breadth last season, Real Mallorca are focused on repeating the trick. Can Vedat Muriqi get the goals they need after they made his loan move from Lazio permanent?

Real Sociedad

Having impressed but just failed to make the top four in previous seasons, is this finally Real Sociedad’s time to break through and challenge the league’s biggest clubs? Striker Alexander Isak could be key if he finds his best form.

Real Valladolid

Under president Ronaldo Nazário, Real Valladolid immediately bounced back from relegation. They’ve added important experience in Sergio Escudero and Sergio Asenjo. Will it be enough to keep them afloat this time?

Sevilla

Having lost both starting centre-backs in Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, the big question in Seville is how Julen Lopetegui can rebuild Sevilla’s defence, which had been their strength. It starts with Brazilian defender Marcao, who has arrived from Galatasaray.

Valencia

Will new coach Gennaro Gattuso capture the imagination in Valencia and give the demanding fans the fighting spirit, exciting football and results that they want?

Villarreal

Next year, 2023, is the club’s centenary so Villarreal CF are aiming to mark it in style, while also dramatically overhauling their squad as veterans Mario Gaspar, Moi Gomez and Sergio Asenjo departed this summer, among others.

