The day of reckoning is here in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC in the final on 18 March. ATK Mohun Bagan finished third in the league phase and Bengaluru were fourth, but they got better of Hyderabad FC (second) and League Shield winners Mumbai City FC respectively in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash of ISL 2022-23.

The first leg of the semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad finished 0-0 and after no goals were scored in the second leg as well, the game was decided on penalties as ATKMB won 4-3.

Bengaluru won their first leg 1-0 against Mumbai but lost the second leg 2-1, however, with the tie level 2-2 on aggregate the game went into penalties and later BFC won 9-8.

ISL final: Tactics and temperament to be tested as ATKMB face Bengaluru

There was some more drama before the semi-finals as Bengaluru won the playoff against Kerala Blaster FC as a result of Kerala staging a walk-off after Sunil Chhetri scored from a quick freekick.

ATKMB defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in the playoff match.

Both ATKMB and Bengaluru have reached the final on the back of their solid defensive performance that helped the sides to clinch the necessary points at the fag end of the league phase to qualify for the playoffs.

The final is expected to be an intense contest between two of the best defences in the league but at the same time, both teams possess attacking players who can change the course of the match on their own.

With Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh, ATKMB have a solid forward line while Bengaluru can be threatening through Chhetri, Roy Krishan and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Here’s all you need to know about the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

When is the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on 18 March.

Where will the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

What time will the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC start?

The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will kick off at 7.30 pm IST.

Where can we watch the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC on TV?

The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast on the Star Sports network channels.

Where can we live stream the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

