ISL final live streaming: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match on TV and online
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: Check out details of when and where to watch the ISL final.
The day of reckoning is here in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC in the final on 18 March. ATK Mohun Bagan finished third in the league phase and Bengaluru were fourth, but they got better of Hyderabad FC (second) and League Shield winners Mumbai City FC respectively in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash of ISL 2022-23.
The first leg of the semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad finished 0-0 and after no goals were scored in the second leg as well, the game was decided on penalties as ATKMB won 4-3.
Bengaluru won their first leg 1-0 against Mumbai but lost the second leg 2-1, however, with the tie level 2-2 on aggregate the game went into penalties and later BFC won 9-8.
ISL final: Tactics and temperament to be tested as ATKMB face Bengaluru
There was some more drama before the semi-finals as Bengaluru won the playoff against Kerala Blaster FC as a result of Kerala staging a walk-off after Sunil Chhetri scored from a quick freekick.
ATKMB defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in the playoff match.
Both ATKMB and Bengaluru have reached the final on the back of their solid defensive performance that helped the sides to clinch the necessary points at the fag end of the league phase to qualify for the playoffs.
Some more snaps from today's training session! 🏃 (2/2)#ATKMBBFC #HeroISL #HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan #BengaluruFC pic.twitter.com/BefO5VMLfx
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 17, 2023
The final is expected to be an intense contest between two of the best defences in the league but at the same time, both teams possess attacking players who can change the course of the match on their own.
With Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh, ATKMB have a solid forward line while Bengaluru can be threatening through Chhetri, Roy Krishan and Sivasakthi Narayanan.
Here’s all you need to know about the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
When is the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?
The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on 18 March.
Where will the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?
The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
What time will the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC start?
The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will kick off at 7.30 pm IST.
Where can we watch the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC on TV?
The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast on the Star Sports network channels.
Where can we live stream the ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?
The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sunil Chhetri on Kerala Blasters walk off: 'This is not the right way to do it'
Kerala Blasters FC walked off the pitch and forfeited their ISL play-off match against Bengaluru FC in a protest against a Sunil Chhetri goal.
ISL semifinal: What Bengaluru FC need to do to reach final
Bengaluru FC are currently on a 10-game winning streak and hold a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg of the ISL semi-final against Mumbai City FC.
Explained: Why Sunil Chhetri's goal against Kerala Blasters in ISL playoff game was allowed to stand
Following Sunil Chhetri's free-kick goal, Kerala Blasters FC forfeited the ISL playoff game against Bengaluru FC on Friday.