The latest edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) begins on 7 October with Kerala Blasters taking on East Bengal in the first match at Kochi. As always the winners and losers will be the centre of attraction during the ISL 2022-23, but one eye will also be on the young players who could be the breakout star of the season.

The top division of Indian football, ISL, has over the years acted as the perfect springboard for young players to make the whole nation take notice of them. Here’s a look at five young players who can be the biggest sensation of the season.

Lalchungnunga (East Bengal)

The Mizoram defender had a brilliant season in I-League 2021-22 with debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC as he played in 17 matches including 14 starts. Lalchungnunga’s reassuring display as a centre-back paved the way for his move to the ISL franchise East Bengal in August this year. The 21-year-old defender is also comfortable playing with the ball and can be an attacking threat. Last season, he score one and assisted five goals.

Emil Benny (NorthEast United)

Emil Benny, 22, played a big role in making Gokulam Kerala FC win the I-League 2021-22 title and the attacking midfielder is now ready for the big stage — ISL — after joining NorthEast United FC. He played 18 matches last season, scoring one and assisting two goals. His capability to soak pressure and play the right passes has served him well so far and the Kerala player will be looking to make a mark in his debut ISL season.

ISL 2022-23: All you need to know

Kiyan Nassiri (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Kiyan Nassiri is a familiar name for ISL fans. The 21-year-old first made headlines last season with his hattrick against East Bengal — becoming the youngest ever to do so in ISL. This season, he will be looking to become a regular member of the ATK side. The son of East Bengal legend Jamshid, Nassiri has already made a good start to the season, scoring two goals in four Durand Cup 2022 matches.

Muhammed Nemil (FC Goa)

Only 20, Nemil already has the experience of 14 ISL matches. The FC Goa midfielder had a terrific Durand Cup in 2021, scoring some spectacular goals but the last season of ISL wasn’t the same for him. Nonetheless, the footballer from Kerala will only get better with time. Now getting ready for his second ISL season, the youngster is expected to play a bigger role for Goa in 2022-23.

Sivasakthi Narayanan (Bengaluru FC)

There’s no doubt that Sivasakthi Narayanan will attract a lot of attention this season. The 21-year-old Bengaluru FC striker helped his club win the Durand Cup 2022 title by scoring in the final. In total, he scored five goals in six matches in the Durand Cup and looks ready for the ISL 2022-23. Last season he only got 60 minutes in total in seven appearances at the club, but this season, those numbers are sure to go up.

