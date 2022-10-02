The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) begins on 7 October with Kerala Blasters hosting East Bengal in Kochi. After two seasons played inside bio-bubble, ISL is back to home-and-away format.

Hyderabad FC won the ISL trophy last season while Jamshedpur FC clinch the League Shield.

A lot else has also changed including squads and coaches for the upcoming season. There’s also a slight tweak to the format.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ISL 2022-23 season.

Format

Earlier, the top four teams at the end of the league stage qualified for the playoffs. But the upcoming season of ISL will also include eliminator matches to decide the semi-finalists. The top two teams will gain direct entry to the semi-finals but the third-placed side will take on the sixth-placed team and the fourth-place club will face the fifth-paced side to decide the remaining two semi-finalists.

The winner of Elimination 1 (3rd vs 6th) will face the first-placed side in the semi-finals while the second-placed team will face the winner of Eliminator 2 (4th vs 5th).

The semi-finals will be a two-legged affair and the winners will face each other in the final.

Squad rules

Each ISL club is allowed to register a minimum of 25 and maximum of 35 players including six overseas players. One of the overseas players has to be from an Asian country.

Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Saini, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Brendan Hamill, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Ravi Rana, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Engson Ningombam, Abhishek Suryavanshi

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri

Coach: Juan Ferrando

Bengaluru FC:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Roy Krishna, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Akashdeep Singh

Coach: Simon Grayson

Chennaiyin FC:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Sajid Dhot, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Gurmukh Singh, Monotosh Chakladar, Balaji Ganesan, Lijo Francis, Aqib Nawab

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Sajal Bag, Sourav Das, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Johnson Mathews, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Kwane Karikari, Rahim Ali, Vincy Barreto, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Ninthoingamba Meetei, Jobby Justin, Jockson Dhas, Suhail Pasha, Mohammed Liyaakath

Coach: Thomas Brdaric

East Bengal FC:

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Ankit Mukherjee, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohammed Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Nabi Khan, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Luwang

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair, Semboi Haokip, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Coach: Stephen Constantine

FC Goa:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Marc Valiente, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Leander D’Cunha, Lesly Rebello

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Muhammad Nemil, Lalremruata Hmar, Brison Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez, Noah Sadaoui, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Murgaonkar

Coach: Carlos Pena

Hyderabad FC:

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Reagan Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Manoj Mohammad, Alex Saji, Soyal Joshy, Abdul Rabeeh AK

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aaren D’Silva, Rohit Danu

Coach: Manolo Marquez

Jamshedpur FC:

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla

Coach: Adrian Neil Boothroyd

Kerala Blasters FC:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sachin Suresh, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil, Harmanjot Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Bijoy Varghese

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan MS

Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic

Mumbai City FC:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Asif Khan

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Coach: Des Buckingham

NorthEast United FC:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Singh

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Phillippoteaux, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohamed Irshad, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Sylvester Igboun, Rochharzela, Laldanmawia Ralte, Jithin MS, Gani Nigam, Dipu Mirdha, Alfred Lalroutsang, Parthib Gogoi

Coach: Marco Balbul

Odisha FC:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Narendar Gahlot, Shubham Sarangi, Lalruathhara, Sahil Panwar, Denechandra Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Rishabh Dobriyal, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Paul Ramfangzuava

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Michael Soosairaj, Akshunna Tyagi, Isak Vanlalruatfela, CVL Remtluanga

Coach: Josep Gombau

Schedule and match timings

The ISL will not be having daily matches in the upcoming season, instead, each Matchweek will be played out between Thursdays and Sundays. All league matches will be completed in 21 weeks.

The last league stage Matchweek will be played during 23-26 February 2023. The playoffs, semi-finals and final will take place in March 2023.

Click here to check the full schedule and match timings for ISL 2022-23 season.

Live streaming and TV broadcast

The ISL 2022-23 season will be broadcast on the Star Sports network while all the matches can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

