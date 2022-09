The fixtures for the 2022-23 ISL season were announced on Thursday.

The fixtures of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 were announced on Thursday. The new season will run from 7 October, with the league stage running until 26 February, 2023. The newly-introduced playoffs, semi-finals and final will be held in March next year.

Starting from this season, organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) will introduce a new playoffs format. In the new format, the top two teams in the 10-team standings at the end of the league stage automatically qualifies for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, teams that finish between third and sixth places in the points table will fight it out in a single-leg playoffs round to identify the other two semi-finalists.

The semi-finals will follow the two-legged format as have been the case over the last few seasons, with the winners of both semi-finals taking on in the final.

Check out the complete fixture list for the 2022-23 ISL season (All matches at 7.30 pm IST unless stated):

7 October

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal

8 October

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

9 October

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

10 October

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC

11 October

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

12 October

East Bengal vs FC Goa

13 October

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC

14 October

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

15 October

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

16 October

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

20 October

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal

21 October

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

22 October

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

22 October (5.30 pm)

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

23 October

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

27 October

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

28 October

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

29 October (5.30 pm)

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

29 October

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

30 October

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

3 November

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

4 November

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC

5 November (5.30 pm)

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

5 November

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

6 November

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

10 November

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC

11 November

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal

12 November (5.30 pm)

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

12 November

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

13 November

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa

17 November

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

18 November

East Bengal vs Odisha FC

19 November

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

19 November (5.30 pm)

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

20 November

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

24 November

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

25 November

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

26 November (5.30 pm)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

26 November

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

27 November

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal

1 December

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

12/2/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

12/3/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

12/3/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

12/4/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

12/8/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

12/9/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

12/10/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

12/10/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

12/11/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

12/15/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

12/16/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

12/17/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

12/17/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

12/19/2022 Monday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

12/22/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

12/23/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

12/24/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

12/24/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

12/26/2022 Monday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

12/28/2022 Wednesday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

12/29/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

12/30/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/2/2023 Monday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

1/3/2023 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

1/5/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

1/6/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

1/7/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1/7/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs East Bengal, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

1/8/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

1/12/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

1/13/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/14/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

1/14/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/15/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

1/19/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

1/20/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/21/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1/21/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

1/22/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

1/26/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs East Bengal, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

1/27/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1/28/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/28/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

1/29/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

2/2/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

2/3/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/4/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

2/4/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

2/5/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/6/2023 Monday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2/7/2023 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

2/8/2023 Wednesday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/9/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

2/10/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2/11/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

2/11/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

2/12/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

2/14/2023 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

2/15/2023 Wednesday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

2/16/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

2/17/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

2/18/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/18/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

2/19/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

2/23/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

2/24/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

2/25/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/25/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2/26/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

New ISL Playoff Format:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

