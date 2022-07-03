Alex Ambrose's sacking was confirmed by Dr SY Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the affairs at AIFF, on Twitter.

The All India Football Federation has sacked Alex Ambrose, the assistant coach of the Indian U-17 women's football team, for sexual misconduct. Ambrose's sacking was confirmed by Dr SY Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the affairs at AIFF, on Twitter.

"Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," he tweeted.

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

AIFF had on 30 June provisionally suspended a staff member with the team after a complaint was made against the coach. While the AIFF did not reveal the name of the member at that time, a report in The Away End revealed that the team's assistant coach Ambrose has been sent back home from the European tour after being involved in alleged misconduct involving a player.

The AIFF in its statement had said: "An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival."

The Indian U-17 women's football team is currently in Europe on an exposure tour ahead of the World Cup which will be played in India later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.