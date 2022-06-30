The AIFF did not name the staff member but the concerned individual has been asked to stop all contact with the team and return immediately to India.

The All India Football Federation on Thursday provisionally suspended a staff member with the Indian women’s U17 football team after an event of misconduct was reported.

The AIFF did not name the staff member but the concerned individual has been asked to stop all contact with the team and return immediately to India. An investigation into the matter has been started. The women’s U17 football team is currently in Europe on an exposure tour.

According to a report in The Away End, a complaint was made against the team's assistant coach, Alex Ambrose, by a player and he has been sent back to India.

The AIFF in its statement said: "An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival."

The team is currently in Europe to prepare for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup which will be played in India from 11 to 30 October. India are clubbed with USA, Morocco and Brazil in Group A of the tournament.

They recently played in a four-nation tournament in Italy which included the home country, Chile and Mexico as participants. The Thomas Dennerby-coached side is currently in Norway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.