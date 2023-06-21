In a dramatic turn of events, Indian football team coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card during the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Stimac tried to wrestle the ball while a Pakistani player, Abdullah Iqbal, was taking a throw-in. Stimac’s action led to a tussle between the players from both sides.

The referee, linesman and the support staff from both sides, all had to step in to calm things down.

Stimac was shown the red card and removed from the bench. He will see the rest of the match from the stands.

India were leading the match with 2-0.

