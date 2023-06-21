SAFF Championship 2023: Igor Stimac shown red card after things heat up during India vs Pakistan clash
Stimac tried to wrestle the ball while a Pakistani player was taking a throw-in.
In a dramatic turn of events, Indian football team coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card during the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Stimac tried to wrestle the ball while a Pakistani player, Abdullah Iqbal, was taking a throw-in. Stimac’s action led to a tussle between the players from both sides.
The referee, linesman and the support staff from both sides, all had to step in to calm things down.
Indian coach Igor Stimac gets sent off as massive brawl breaks out during India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship fixture#INDvsPAK #sunilchhetri #SAFF2023 #SAFFChampionship #Football pic.twitter.com/89oJvALiUB
Related Articles
— Sportsliveresult (@Sportslive91091) June 21, 2023
Stimac was shown the red card and removed from the bench. He will see the rest of the match from the stands.
45′ Our head coach Igor Štimac has been shown a red card.
🇮🇳 2-0 🇵🇰
📱📺 @FanCode & @ddsportschannel #INDPAK #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
India were leading the match with 2-0.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Euro 2024 qualifying: Kylian Mbappe scores as France beat Gibraltar; England beat Malta
England, France cruise to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales saw their hopes of reaching next year's finals in Germany suffer a setback in a 4-2 home defeat by Armenia.
FIFA made false claims about 'carbon-neutral' World Cup in Qatar, Swiss regulator says
The commission said it advised FIFA to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims in the future. Particularly the claim that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was climate- or carbon-neutral.
SAFF Championship: India-Pakistan match set to be played on schedule
SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Pakistan is all set to be played as scheduled on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.