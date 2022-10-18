Just as the referee blew the final whistle, the pitch in the Kalinga Stadium was split into two halves with contrasting scenes and emotions. In one half, the victorious Brazilian side stormed onto the field to celebrate their qualification to the quarter-finals of FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

In the other, the Indian players cut a distraught figure. Goalkeeper Melody Keisham broke into tears after the defeat and had to be consoled by coach Thomas Dennerby.

Imagem que podemos ouvir… Classificadas! 🎶🇧🇷 Próxima parada ➡️ Quartas de final 📸 Rafael Ribeiro/CBF pic.twitter.com/mZSM0FR4l2 — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) October 17, 2022

India’s history-making debut in a Women’s World Cup was over after three games, three losses and 16 goals conceded. Naturally, the players were shattered. On the eve of the Brazil game, Dennerby highlighted his players had the best running stats in the group, but their efforts didn’t translate into results. And honestly, it’s not a surprise. No blame on the players here. Their destiny was determined even before the tournament began.

While USA, Brazil and Morocco came to the tournament with experienced players playing regularly for clubs and academies, India presented a squad that was only assembled in February this year. USA, Brazil and Morocco had full seasons behind them to prepare for the tournament, while India had “270 sessions including running, football sessions and technical meetings” and a few friendly matches on exposure trips.

It has been repeated quite often that India were unlucky due to the pandemic as the original squad assembled became ineligible as the tournament was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But isn’t it more disconcerting that the team had to be “made”? Just because we had a World Cup, a group of U-17 players was put together. As the World Cup was rescheduled, the fight for a new team began. Trials were held and a few players were marked out for the grandest stage, merely a few months before kick-off.

Essentially, the best practice should have been to pick them from clubs and academies that impart high-quality training and provide regular football. But league structure and clubs for senior female players are almost non-existent in India. When the senior top-division only runs for over a month and doesn’t have a second division, it’s a lot to ask for regular football for age-group players. But in such a case, shouldn’t the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have an elite academy and an elaborate programme to create the supply line for the national teams?

“They (players) need to come to a good environment where they do training sessions every single day. It can’t be like working very, very hard for two-three months and then stop two-three months and go back again because you’ll always reach the same level. The consistency and playing regularly is what we need to have,” the Swede said after the Brazil game, giving his honest assessment of the affairs as the World Cup ended.

“We need to have a good long-term programme for them with a really good schedule because I know when I see your players that there are talented players. But we need to take care of them at an early age and let them play football at good academies. In a big country like India, it will be better if we have AIFF academies where we can have the best players from the U-17, Indian Arrows U-19, senior team practising together, seeing each other and having role models and so on,” he added.

Gulf between India and Brazil

On Friday, Brazil put five goals past India. Gabi Berchon scored the opener and then Aline Gomes and Lara Dantas dos Santos registered a brace each to secure a 5-0 win. To a layman, Brazil’s marauding attacking moves from the flanks and centre of the pitch may come across as a result of India’s inability to contain the opposition. But in reality, the effectiveness of the moves, the coordination, the skill to dissect a defence with a through ball or the precision to put the ball in the net is a result of years of hard work.

In that department, Brazil had a massive advantage over India. Berchon plays for Sport Club Internacional in Brazil. Aline is with Ferroviaria. Lara plays for Corinthians.

As India’s U17 women’s World Cup campaign ends, defender Kajal tells me: “We gave our 100 percent. We lost but we gave tough fight. Want to play in foreign leagues.#U17WWC pic.twitter.com/k4QUeqLptb — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) October 17, 2022

“For me, when I will talk with the girls tonight, I will tell them honestly that they have the talent to be in the national team and play good tournaments at U-17, U-19 levels. I also hope that these young girls can be quickly signed by good clubs in the IWL (Indian Women’s League). They have shown that they can play well,” Dennerby added.

“We played four times against Odisha and didn’t lose one game. I know that these girls are ready to play senior level football and that will happen a lot also. But also in the clubs, you can’t sign players just for two-three months. We need to have an environment that have them playing football for 11 months. That is the key, that is absolutely the most important thing to understand. Two to three months of football will not help.”

Also, we can only hope that AIFF now has had its fill of the top-down approach of bringing global or continental tournaments to India in the hope of growing football in India. It only helps them shine their politics, the game gains almost nothing.

It’s particularly harsh and unfair on the players who are thrown into the cauldron with the gaze of the world on them without giving them the opportunity to grow to the level of their opponents. You have to grow from the bottom. It’s not a secret, to have an elite level team at the top, you need a strong foundation first.

India’s brave display

*🙏🇮🇳⚽⚽India lost to Brazil 0-5 in the last Group A league match of FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup played at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar.* pic.twitter.com/c8G8uJpiR8 — NKAgarwal (@NKAgarw61963319) October 18, 2022

Despite the gulf in quality, the players deserve massive credit for how they improved throughout the tournament. After a heart-breaking 8-0 loss in the first game against the USA where the team allowed the nerves to get the better of them, India only got better in the last two games.

In the skills, pace and physical, departments, they lacked significantly to their opponents but made up for that with determination and hard work. Both against Morocco and Brazil, they almost never lost their shape and defended in numbers. There were momentary loss of focus or mistakes that resulted in goals but both Morocco and Brazil were made to work hard.

Three of the five goals for Brazil were world-class screamers from outside the box. With India closing down the spaces quickly, shooting from distance was the only option left for the South Americans. Coincidentally, they were very good at that.

