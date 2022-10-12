India made a dreadful start to the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, going down 0-8 to USA in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The lopsided nature of the contest became evident early on with USA leading 4-0 by the half hour mark and going into the break 5-0 up.

USA added three more goals in the second half to hand a humiliating defeat to India before a sizeable home crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

Melina Rebimbas scored a brace while Charlotte Kohler, Onyeka Gamero, Gisele Thompson, Ella Emri, Taylor Suarez and captain Mia Bhuta struck a goal each.

For India coach Thomas Dennerby, the early goals cost the team dear and nerves played a crucial factor.

“I believe the girls were a bit too nervous in front of the opponents. It was their first World Cup game – they couldn’t handle the pressure. It’s very hard to control emotions at this level and against such rivals,” he stated at the post-match press conference.

“We played the best team so far and it was really tough for us. We weren’t confident enough to pass the ball or build up and they did some early mistakes into the game which really impacted our performance”, Dennerby added.

Captain Astam Oraon admitted USA were far better on the night and India need to brush the thrashing aside to move on.

“Yes, we know we weren’t good enough infront of them, their speed, high pressing tactics – everything was so strong,” said Oraon.

“We have learnt a lot from the game and will work on our areas where we are weaker to give a better performance in our next game”, she added.

India have Morocco and Brazil to go in Group A on 14 and 17 October respectively. After the mauling by USA, Dennerby urged the team to accept the loss and focus on games ahead.

“The face of the coach is also the face of the player. So I will be smiling and supporting them the best way I can.I spoke to the girls in the locker room and said –‘Girls, the sun will come out anyway and we will have a new morning’. We have to accept the loss and come back even more stronger,” he said.

