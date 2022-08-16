FIFA has suspended the Indian football federation with 'immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.'

FIFA on Monday (15 August) announced the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes".

The FIFA ban has jeopardised the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary," the FIFA statement read.

The suspension also means that the domestic tournaments now staged will not be recognised by either Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA and the national teams will not be able to play any international matches.

The suspension will remain in place until the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regains full control of its daily affairs, FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved," the statement added.

The AIFF is in disarray and being run by administrators after former chief Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term without fresh elections, which courts ruled invalid.

According to FIFA rules, federations that are members of the governing body should be free from legal and political interference in their respective countries.

With AFP inputs

