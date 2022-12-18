Argentina on Sunday defeated France 4-2 on penalties to clinch the FIFA Word Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar after the game finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria scored a goal each in the first half, but Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the dying minutes of the game to keep France alive in the match and take the game into extra time.

However, Messi scored in the second half of the extra time, but Mbappe once again converted from the spot to tie the score 3-3 and take the game into the penalties.

However, Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty, while Aurelien Tchouameni missed one as Argentina won the shootout 4-2.

Notably, it is La albiceleste’s third World Cup and the first for football superstar Lionel Messi, who had earlier confirmed that he will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2022.

List of all FIFA World Cup winners till date:

1930: URUGUAY

1934: ITALY

1938: ITALY

1950: URUGUAY

1954: GERMANY

1958: BRAZIL

1962: BRAZIL

1966: ENGLAND

1970: BRAZIL

1974: GERMANY

1978: ARGENTINA

1982: ITALY

1986: ARGENTINA

1990: GERMANY

1994: BRAZIL

1998: FRANCE

2002: BRAZIL

2006: ITALY

2010: SPAIN

2014: GERMANY

2018: FRANCE

2022: Argentina

Talking about the thrilling match, France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra-time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties.

Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.

The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.

France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.

