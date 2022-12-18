Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup, beat France 4-2 in penalties in the final
Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty, while Aurelien Tchouameni missed one as Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-2.
Argentina on Sunday defeated France 4-2 on penalties to clinch the FIFA Word Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar after the game finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria scored a goal each in the first half, but Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the dying minutes of the game to keep France alive in the match and take the game into extra time.
However, Messi scored in the second half of the extra time, but Mbappe once again converted from the spot to tie the score 3-3 and take the game into the penalties.
We’ve found our winner! 🏆#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
However, Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty, while Aurelien Tchouameni missed one as Argentina won the shootout 4-2.
Notably, it is La albiceleste’s third World Cup and the first for football superstar Lionel Messi, who had earlier confirmed that he will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2022.
List of all FIFA World Cup winners till date:
1930: URUGUAY
1934: ITALY
1938: ITALY
1950: URUGUAY
1954: GERMANY
1958: BRAZIL
1962: BRAZIL
1966: ENGLAND
1970: BRAZIL
1974: GERMANY
1978: ARGENTINA
1982: ITALY
1986: ARGENTINA
1990: GERMANY
1994: BRAZIL
1998: FRANCE
2002: BRAZIL
2006: ITALY
2010: SPAIN
2014: GERMANY
2018: FRANCE
2022: Argentina
Talking about the thrilling match, France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra-time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties.
Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.
🇦🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/5OW8L0mGrS
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.
France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.
Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.
(With AFP inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Twitter hails 'greatest game' as La Albiceleste give Messi dream farewell
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the two sides were locked on 3-3 at the end of half-time, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace in his final international game.
FIFA World Cup: Argentina hopeful Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul fit for quarter-final against Netherlands
Argentina face the Netherlands on Friday in a repeat of their 2014 semi-final clash in Brazil, where the South Americans won on penalties following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Argentina vs France, Highlights: Argentina crowned World Cup champions
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Argentina vs France, Highlights: Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 on penalties, beating France 4-2. Lionel Messi's dream finally comes true, winning a World Cup, the only trophy that was missing in his celebrated career.