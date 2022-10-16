Madrid’s iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will host the first El Clasico this season in La Liga with arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona facing off in a much-anticipated clash. With both clubs tied at the top with 22 points each after eight rounds mean stakes are as high as they could get.

The closely-fought Liga contest has shrouded the fact that both the clubs are no more the powerhouses of Europe with other teams like Manchester City, and PSG among others with their deep pockets.

Barcelona, in particular, had endured financial trouble with losing several key stars and going for several free transfers to fill up the squad while not providing the high wages they previously used to.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in a much-better financial condition but realised during last transfer window by losing out on Kylian Mbappe’s transfer at the last moment with PSG swaying the French away with an unfathomable offer.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona EL Clasico Live streaming

Some may also complain that El Clasico has lost its charm with the best players not playing for the clubs anymore but all such factors has not stopped the two clubs from fielding one of the most expensive line-ups in the history of their clash.

Both clubs have plenty of homegrown talents among their ranks with the likes of Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Ansu Fati and Gavi. Still both the clubs have spent big with players acquired earlier and some big names in the last transfer window.

Despite their precarious financial condition, Barcelona spent 158 million euros (plus add-ons) to bring names like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Hector Bellerin and Pablo Torre.

Real Madrid bought just one player during the transfer window in French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for €80 million euros while Antonio Rudiger was bought in free from Chelsea.

However, spending big on players from the past means the combined cost of both the squads go beyond €700 million euros.

A look at Madrid’s Galactico, they have Eden Hazard ( bought for €115 million in 2019), Eder Militao (€50m), Ferland Mendy (€50m), Vinicius Junior (€45m), Rodrygo (€45m).

Barcelona past acquisition are not cheap as well with Ousmane Dembele costing €105 million (plus €40m in variables), Frenkie De Jong (€75+11), Ferran Torres (€55+10), Jules Kounde (€50+10), Raphinha (€48+12), Robert Lewandowski (€45+5).

