Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off on Sunday in La Liga in the historic rivalry, called ‘El Clasico’ (The Classic). Barcelona are currently on top of the Spanish League table despite both teams having identical 22 points. Real are in the second spot because of an inferior goal difference.

Barcelona are coming into the match after playing a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, which has put the Catalans on the verge of getting eliminated from the competition.

However, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reminded his side of the current form of Barcelona in the league and has warned them not to judge them by its troubled UEFA Champions League (UCL) form.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Ancelotti reported, “We’re looking at a team that’s won all their games in La Liga after drawing their first one. They have perfect form in the league. Since the start of the competition, they have done very well. They’ve had trouble in the Champions League, which usually happens in that competition, but in La Liga, they have been spectacular.”

Ancelotti also recalled the last El Clasico, where Madrid suffered a 0-4 loss due to the absence of Karim Benzema.

“Last year, I tried to invent something and paid its price. Last year’s game will not affect us because this is another Clasico season. We’re looking forward to playing this game, which the world will watch,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, after the draw against Inter Milan, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he will walk away from his post if he feels he cannot help the team improve.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure, a lot of criticism, this is Barca,” Xavi told a press conference on Saturday.

“I will not stop working and trying. The day that I’m not sure (of myself), I will leave. I will not be a problem for Barcelona, the day I see I am not a solution.”

Talking about the clash against Madrid, Xavi insisted that it is too early to judge his team after the new arrivals this summer, and believes they are heading in the right direction.

“It’s a vital game for us, and for Madrid too, let’s see who comes out of it as leaders,” said Xavi. “I think (our) project is under construction. The debacle in Europe is sad, but we are on a good path. We are having a splendid season in La Liga.

“We have made good signings, it’s too soon to draw conclusions. We have to keep working, I don’t know any other path towards success.”

Barcelona will have defender Jules Kounde back from injury after Xavi confirmed the French international was training at 100 percent.

Head-To-Head

Across 249 El Clasicos in all competitions, Real Madrid have won 100 to Barcelona’s 97. In la Liga, Real Madrid enjoy 76-73 head-to-head record over Barcelona in 184 games.

