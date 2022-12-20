'Cristiano Ronaldo's ego damaged Portugal in FIFA World Cup,' says Lothar Matthaus
Matthaus felt Cristiano Ronaldo's ego damaged Portugal and his own legacy at the FIFA World Cup as the side made unceremonious exit during the quarter-finals, losing to Morocco.
Lothar Matthaus called Cristiano Ronaldo a big failure at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Portugal went down in the quarterfinals to Morocco 0-1 for an unexpected exit. The Lothar Matthaus felt it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s ego that damaged the national team and his own legacy in Qatar.
“With his ego trips, Ronaldo has damaged the team and himself,” Matthaus told German newspaper Bild. “There is no doubt that he was a great player and an absolutely lethal finisher. But now he has damaged his legacy. I find it hard to think that he can find a place in a team. I kind of feel sorry for Ronaldo.”
