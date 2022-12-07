Morocco registered another upset of this world cup as they knocked out Spain following a long-stretched Round of 16 game that found the winner via a penalty shootout. Morocco showed tremendous tenacity to hold Louis Enrique’s side for 120 minutes. And then it was their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou who ultimately turned out to be the hero saving three consecutive penalties.

They also held on to their nerves and converted three of their first four chances. Right-back Achraf Hakimi put the final nail in Spain’s coffin and secured Morocco’s place in the quarter-final. After the final take, Hakimi headed to the stands and celebrated the victory with his mother.

Achraf Hakimi goes straight to his mother, to celebrate his winning penalty against Spain. pic.twitter.com/YA2HLQdY3w — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) December 6, 2022

The 24-year-old displayed remarkable composure as he completely baffled Spanish keeper Unai Simon with a delicious panenka penalty. As soon as the ball bounced in the net, he went straight to the sideline followed by a number of photographers. Then he climbed up on the fence, hugged his mother and kissed her forehead. His mother Saida Mouh has been a regular figure in Morocco’s every fixture in the Qatar World Cup so far.

The PSG star performed the same kind of gesture after Morocco’s historic group-stage victory against another European powerhouse Belgium.

Hakimi has a strong connection with Spain as he was born and grew up there. He started off his footballing career on the streets of Madrid. However, later he moved to Morocco with his parents and finally chose to don Morocco’s national kit. Earlier, he acknowledged that his parents contributed significantly to his development as a footballer. His mother was a sweeper and his father ran a small business as a street vendor. They made immense sacrifices to help Hakimi achieve this height of success.

Hakimi has had a decorated club career even at this stage. He has travelled all across Europe playing for a number of big teams like PSG, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid. Since his Real Madrid debut in 2016, Hakimi has developed into one of the most promising wing-backs of global football.

Morocco will meet Portugal in the quarter-final clash on 10 December at the Al Thumama Stadium.

