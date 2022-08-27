On 27 August 2021, Manchester United signed Ronaldo from Juventus to bring the striker back to Old Trafford.

During his first stint with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo did not tire while describing how he developed from a young, inexperienced winger in 2003 to the world’s top footballer in 2009. Ronaldo earned his third championship medal in his final game at Old Trafford after the Red Devils clinched the league with a point against Arsenal. There were no signs at that time that Cristiano was considering moving on from the side. But on 11 June 2009, United declared that the Portugal star had indicated his intention to depart and had accepted Real Madrid’s record-breaking £80 million deal. The transfer was completed less than three weeks later.

Ronaldo continued to develop as a player throughout the course of the following 12 seasons, nine with Real Madrid and the subsequent three with Juventus, adding more championships, individual honours, and four more Ballon d’Or trophies to his illustrious résumé. He had won nearly 30 significant trophies by the summer of 2021, including seven league titles after being the first player to win the title in England, Spain, and Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo also bagged five UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, and five UEFA Cups.

On 27 August 2021, Manchester United made an announcement, shocking the football world and delighting their global fan base that a transfer agreement had been reached with Juventus for Ronaldo to return to the Red Devils. His relocation was completed four days later and the legend was back at Old Trafford.

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo completes one year of his second spell at Old Trafford. On this occasion, let’s take a look at his best goals after the homecoming:

Long-range screamer vs Tottenham:

Cristiano Ronaldo defeated Spurs at Old Trafford almost entirely on his own with his first hat-trick of the season. With three game-deciding goals, including the spectacular one from outside the box, it was one of Ronaldo’s best performances of the season.

Astounding free-kick vs Norwich City:

On 16 April, Ronaldo scored another spectacular hat-trick to help United defeat Norwich. Ronaldo scored twice in the first half, and he added a third goal with a long-range free kick to seal the Red Devils’ triumph.

Last-minute decider vs Villarreal:

On 29 September, at Old Trafford, the Red Devils’ stunning UCL comeback was motivated by Ronaldo. Seven minutes after Paco Alcacer’s opening goal, Alex Telles equalised for United. But it was Ronaldo who, with a last-minute winner, brought the Red Devils back.

First-sight volley vs Tottenham:

In the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory over Tottenham in October, Ronaldo scored the opening goal for his team. Bruno Fernandes delivered a beautiful cross, and five minutes before halftime, the Portuguese forward fired an incredible volley past Hugo Lloris to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Towering match-winner vs Atalanta:

Atalanta was en route to beating United 2-0 at Old Trafford during the Champions League group round. But the Red Devils’ comeback in the second half alters the game’s outcome. After goals from Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb header to make it 3-2 for United.