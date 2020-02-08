FIH Pro League 2020: When and where to watch India vs Belgium, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

India made a convincing start to their FIH Pro League campaign with wins against Netherlands last month. They won 5-2 in the opening match and then came out 3-1 victors in the shoot-out of the second with little to separate the two in the second game. The challenge now shifts to Belgium in Bhubaneswar with India looking to fatten their five points from the first two matches.

With a lull in activity as things went on in the other fixtures, India have dropped to fifth in the points table.

Belgium spearhead that points table with 11 points from four matches played. They started with a 2-2 draw against Australia before beating them 4-2 in Sydney. In their next couple of matches, Belgium thrashed New Zealand 6-2 and 3-1 respectively to help their cause.

As the World No. 1 side moves away from activity Down Under, they are likely to face a stiff test under the intense heat of Kalinga Stadium. But they're not new to the conditions, the crowd or the opponents. They were crowned World Champions last year at this very venue and would be hopeful of continuing their love affair with Odisha.

The head-to-head is convincingly in Belgium's favour as well. The European side have won eight of 10 encounters with the remaining two ending in draws.

Beyond the Pro League, the tournament is also a ground for all teams to perfect their skills and strategy in an Olympic year and test their mettle against best teams in the world.

When and where will India vs Belgium matches be played?

The India vs Belgium matches in FIH Pro League will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 8 and 9 February at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

How do I watch the India vs Belgium hockey matches live?

The India vs Belgium hockey matches from the FIH Pro League will be shown on Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD 2.

What time will the India vs Belgium live match start?

The India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match begins at 5:00 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Belgium in FIH Pro League will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

