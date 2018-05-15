You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany's Joachim Low signs contract extension, to remain coach till Qatar edition

Sports AFP May 15, 2018 17:24:17 IST

Dortmund: Joachim Low has extended his contract as Germany head coach until 2022, the German FA (DFB) announced on Tuesday.

In the post since 2006, Low, 58, who steered Germany to their 2014 World Cup triumph, has signed a two-year extension to take him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

File image of Joachim Loew. AP

Reinhard Grindel, the president of the DFB, confirmed the news at the announcement of Germany's World Cup squad for the Russia 2018 finals and also revealed Oliver Bierhoff, the national team's director, has extended until 2024.

"We want to thank you for the trust placed in us, which is also an obligation to establish ourselves amongst the best in the world," said Low directly to Grindel.

"I personally enjoy working with so many inspiring people."

Low had a contract until the Euro 2020 finals, but Grindel had previously stated his job is safe regardless of how Germany perform at the 2018 World Cup finals, which kick-off next month.


