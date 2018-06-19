You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil star Neymar limps off during team's training session ahead of Costa Rica tie

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 19, 2018 22:12:36 IST

Sochi: Neymar hobbled out of a training session on Tuesday, setting alarm bells ringing in the Brazil camp as they prepare for their second World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Friday.

"Neymar came out of training today with a painful right ankle," said Vinicius Rodrigues, a spokesman for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Brazil's forward Neymar is comforted by team physio Bruno Mazziotti as he leaves the practice during a training session of Brazil national football team at Yug Sport Stadium, in Sochi, on June 19, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS

Brazil's forward Neymar alongside team physio Bruno Mazziotti as he limps off during training session. AFP

He put the the knock down to the number of fouls Neymar received in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don in Brazil's opening Group E outing.

Neymar had not taken part in training on Monday, as the side returned to their base in Sochi on Russia's Black Sea coast.

Rodrigues said the problem concerned the Paris Saint-Germain star's ankle and not the foot he fractured in February, an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the club campaign.

"As soon as he felt the pain he went to the physio. He will stay there for today and tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, and will train as normal tomorrow," added Rodrigues.

Brazil are then due to travel to Saint Petersburg, where they will play Friday's game.


