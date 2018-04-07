Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 33 tips: Harry Kane the obvious choice; David Silva may help one pull ahead of competition

Gameweek 32 witnessed a whole host of surprise performances as Marko Arnautovic and Dele Alli bagged 16 and 15 points respectively. Peter Schmeichel matched Alli's tally and Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang followed close by.

Return of the Kane

Sergio Aguero, Mo' Salah, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Christian Benteke, Pedro, Islam Slimani, Chicarito. This is the list of forwards and attackers who are likely not to feature in this weekend's games.

Add to that the unpredictability surrounding the Manchester derby and the Liverpool forwards in Salah's absence and one name rings clear. His throne usurped by Salah and out of the Champions League, Kane has very little to play for, thanks to the eight-point gap with fifth-placed Chelsea.

Prince (for now, and king earlier) Kane has 24 goals to his name, four behind top-scorer Salah, but has played only 49 minutes in Tottenham Hotspur's past two games. Returning from injury, England's biggest hope at the World Cup will seek maximum game time before the summer extravaganza.

The home game against City may not be as challenging as expected, if Pep Guardiola's team wins the title this weekend against United. The rest of his calendar looks harmless, and there's still ample time for Kane to rack up a 30-goal season.

Aubameyang, Mahrez, Alli: The hopefuls

Arsenal's new signing is performing better than his team's results and league position would suggest. Aubameyang has produced a return of 6.5 points per game, culminating in 39 points for the season.

He has netted on four of the six occasions that he has played in, generating steady returns over a short first season in English football. Mark Hughes' men are in all sorts of trouble, and Auba might just put them to the sword this Sunday.

Leicester are on a four-game unbeaten run and the past week, we had recommended Jamie Vardy who netted for the Foxes. This week, it is the Algerian Riyad Mahrez who comes up against Newcastle at home. The King Power has been a happy hunting ground for Claude Puel and his men and with Mahrez pulling the strings, that is expected to continue.

The threat of Jesse Lingard usurping his England spot has become all too real for Alli, close to the World Cup. Three goals and two assists in his past three games is a return to the good ol' days of last season, when his return of 18 goals and 11 assists fetched his owners a return of 225 points. Looking for a final flourish to the season, Spurs will be hoping for a repeat of last campaign's 'When Harry met Alli'.

Josh King, Mark Wood, Will Hughes: The weekly picks

Five goals and four assists are a meagre return for a striker who scored 16 goals last season, yet there is a feeling that King could bag more goals, come this Saturday. Up against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, not necessarily the easiest team to face, King could bring his A-game to the Vitality Stadium.

Wood has bagged eight goals this season. Interestingly enough, the Burnley striker can't stop scoring with half his season's tally coming in the past three gameweeks. In fact, Wood is the division's in-form striker, scoring 29 FPL points in the past three matches.

Javi Garcia has changed Watford's system, enabling Hughes to play in a more natural No 10 position. The assists are slowly trickling in and against Bournemouth, two bonus points were earned as well. Owned by only 0.2 per cent, Hughes's price could see a hike soon.

David Silva offers respite in tough captaincy week

The Spanish midfielder's consistency has always been there for everyone to witness, as has been his magic touch. Three goals and three assists have marked an exciting time for Silva's owners and the points have flowed like a Silva feathered pass.

The 'Wizard' has clocked up an incredible 46 points in his past four performances, and on each occasion, the contribution has been telling. The man to earn three bonus points in each of City's past three fixtures? Silva, Silva and Silva.

And that's not even the best part. Silva is priced at 8.1. Now, that is cheap, criminally cheap and Silva is football's version of 'Death by Chocolate'.

Kane is the obvious choice, but for those who may want to get ahead of the competition, Silva remains a good pick in a week bereft of Salah and Aguero. The Spanish midfielder has either scored or assisted against Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. Why should Manchester United at home be any different?