FA Cup: Chelsea to meet giant-killing Middlesbrough in quarter-finals, Manchester City face Southampton
Middlesbrough, eighth in the second-tier Championship, followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Tuesday.
Middlesbrough will look to knock another of the Premier League's major clubs out of the FA Cup after being drawn at home to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
Boro, eighth in the second-tier Championship, followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Tuesday.
Manchester City visit Southampton in an all top-flight encounter, while Liverpool are assured of Championship opposition after being drawn Thursday against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday. Crystal Palace will face Everton who defeated Boreham Wood 2-0.
Quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of March 18-21.
Draw for quarter-finals of FA Cup:
Crystal Palace v Everton
Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
Southampton v Manchester City
Ties to be played on the weekend of March 18-21
With AFP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Harry Kane seeks momentum after 'special' win at Manchester City
Kane's 95th minute header ended a 15-game unbeaten run in the league for the side he wanted to join last summer.
League Cup: Liverpool lift title after beating Chelsea on penalties
Having failed to win a trophy last season, Klopp believes his players can use the momentum from their Wembley success to fuel their bid to become the first English club to enjoy a trophy clean-sweep.
League Cup final: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to seize their chance against Chelsea
Klopp's side are chasing silverware in all four major competitions after closing the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.