Middlesbrough will look to knock another of the Premier League's major clubs out of the FA Cup after being drawn at home to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Boro, eighth in the second-tier Championship, followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Tuesday.

Manchester City visit Southampton in an all top-flight encounter, while Liverpool are assured of Championship opposition after being drawn Thursday against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday. Crystal Palace will face Everton who defeated Boreham Wood 2-0.

Quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of March 18-21.

Draw for quarter-finals of FA Cup:

Crystal Palace v Everton

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

Ties to be played on the weekend of March 18-21

