Ahead of the opening ceremony that takes place on Thursday, we take a look at the process behind the selection of the flag-bearers.

With star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ruled out due to injury, PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh have been picked as the flag-bearers for the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Chopra, who won a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year and followed it up with India's first-ever silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Monday, ruled himself out of the Commonwealth Games after picking up a groin injury during the world championship finals. He went on to win silver despite the physical issues with a throw of 88.13m.

With Chopra ruled out, the Indian contingent that will be represented by more than 200 athletes will be led by star shuttler Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet.

Ahead of the opening ceremony that takes place at 11.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Thursday, we take a look at the process behind the selection of the flag-bearers:

How are the flag-bearers selected?

The organisers of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games have stated that each nation must be led by two flag-bearers during the opening ceremony — one male and one female.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had set up a four-member commission for picking the flag-bearers comprising Acting President Anil Khanna, Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday and Team India Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari.

Three athletes had been shortlisted for the female flag-bearer. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain were considered besides shuttler Sindhu, all three having won medals at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Sindhu, who also won silver in women's singles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, was ultimately picked out of the three.

"It's a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the Flag Bearer," said Sindhu.

As for the male flag-bearer, boxer Amit Panghal and paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, the latter an Indian table tennis icon, were considered for the role.

India men's hockey skipper Manpreet, who led the side to a bronze medal at Tokyo last year — India's first Olympic hockey medal after more than four decades — was ultimately picked for the job.

There would've been little doubt over the role, however, had Neeraj been fit and participated at the Games.

Sindhu was the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games while Manpreet led the contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

