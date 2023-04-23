Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on Sunday resumed their protest against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over sexual harassment allegations.

According to a report in ESPN, the wrestlers had said that they had filed a complain at the Connaught Place Police Station against Brij Bhushan, but the police were yet to file an FIR.

“We made a complaint at CP Police Station. It has been two days, but no FIR has been registered yet. Seven women complained, which also includes a minor. It makes for a POSCO case, but nothing has been done yet.,” Sakshi Malik had said during a press conference.

“Various female wrestlers who have brought laurels to this country have been sexually exploited and harassed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, WFI. The Delhi Police is not registering the FIR despite complaints on 21.04.2023,” Vinesh Phogat had tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

In January this year, the wrestlers had sat down in Jantar Mantar in a protest against WFI and its former chief Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers had levelled various allegations that varied from death threats to mental harassment.

The Sports Ministry soon got involved in the matter and formed an investigative committee. While the committee took over the regulation functioning of the WFI, the committee was also assigned to investigate the wrestlers’ complaints.

The wrestlers had expressed disappointment over not being informed before the formation of the oversight committee.

Four weeks was initially the deadline for the committee to submit the report, but it had been later extended.

“It’s been three months and we haven’t got justice. That’s why we are here again, to demand justice. We will sleep, eat here until we get justice,” Vinesh said on Sunday.

