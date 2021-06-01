Euro2020: Scotland midfielder John Fleck tests positive for COVID-19, to skip warm-up game against Netherlands
The Scottish national federation said midfielder John Fleck is self-isolating and will not travel to Portugal for a warm-up game Wednesday against the Netherlands.
Glasgow: The Scotland team reported its first player testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday at a training camp in Spain ahead of the European Championship.
The national federation said midfielder John Fleck is self-isolating and will not travel to Portugal for a warm-up game Wednesday against the Netherlands.
“The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results,” the federation said.
UEFA allowed the 24 national teams at Euro 2020 to have three extra players in a 26-man squad to help cover for COVID-19 cases and mandatory isolation or quarantine.
Fleck, who plays for Sheffield United, was unlikely to be in the starting lineup when Scotland opens on 14 June against the Czech Republic in Glasgow.
Scotland is preparing for its first finals tournament since the 1998 World Cup and will have two home games at Hampden Park against the Czechs and Croatia. The Scots’ other Group D game is against rival England at Wembley Stadium.
Rules to control the pandemic in Scotland saw the Czech and Croatian federations cancel their training bases on Monday in Edinburgh and St. Andrews, respectively.
Both teams will now train in their home countries and fly to Britain for games.
Euro 2020 kicks off 11 June when Italy hosts Turkey in Rome.
also read
Euro 2020: In-form striker Teemu Pukki's fitness a concern as Finland build up for Championship
Pukki scored 26 goals this season to help Norwich get promoted to the Premier League and also led Finland into their first international tournament.
Euro 2020: Italy hopeful of midfielder Marco Verratti's recovery from knee injury ahead of squad announcement
The 28-year-old was ruled out for "four to six weeks" by his club Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago and is unlikely to be fit in time for the opening match against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico on 11 June.
Euro 2020: UEFA betting on successful hosting of tournament despite coronavirus challenge
Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the competition in March last year at the start of the pandemic, the health crisis is not over and COVID-19 will continue to cast a shadow over this European Championship.