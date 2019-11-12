You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Ivan Rakitic pulls out of Croatia squad with Achilles injury, set to miss Barcelona friendly against Cartagena

Sports Agence France-Presse Nov 12, 2019 20:25:54 IST

  • Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has withdrawn from the Croatia squad due to an Achilles injury, his club confirmed on Tuesday

  • Rakitic will miss Croatia's Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Saturday

  • Rakitic will also be unavailable for Barca's charity match against Cartagena on Wednesday, along with Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo, who are suffering from hamstring and calf problems respectively

Madrid: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has withdrawn from the Croatia squad due to an Achilles injury, his club confirmed on Tuesday.

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Ivan Rakitic pulls out of Croatia squad with Achilles injury, set to miss Barcelona friendly against Cartagena

File image of Ivan Rakitic. Reuters

Rakitic will miss Croatia's Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Saturday.

Croatia sit top of Group E but only two points clear of Hungary with one game left to play.

Rakitic will also be unavailable for Barca's charity match against Cartagena on Wednesday, along with Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo, who are suffering from hamstring and calf problems respectively.

Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto have been named in a youthful squad for the friendly, which will see ticket proceeds donated to victims of the floods around Cartagena in September.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 20:25:54 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores