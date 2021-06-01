Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne doesn't need surgery, set to join Belgium squad
De Bruyne sustained the injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute.
Kevin De Bruyne does not require surgery after fracturing his nose and eye socket and will join the Belgium squad next week ahead of the European Championship, coach Roberto Martinez said on Monday.
Martinez told a news conference from Belgium's training camp that the prognosis for De Bruyne was encouraging and that the playmaker will link up with the squad after a few days' rest.
Martinez said he was not sure if De Bruyne would be ready for the team's first match of Euro 2020, against Russia on 12 June.
The Belgian FA is expecting De Bruyne to be with the squad by next Monday, but only after taking tests to check his injuries are healing OK.
Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, have been drawn in Group B and will play Russia on 12 June, Denmark five days later and Finland on 21 June.
