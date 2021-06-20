Sweden's victory over Slovakia on Friday means Spain are third in the group, with Slovakia also in front of them after they opened with a win over Poland.

Jordi Alba admitted Spain's players were "gutted" after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Poland but is backing them to deliver against Slovakia on Wednesday and reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Robert Lewandowski's header cancelled out Alvaro Morata's opener in Seville before Gerard Moreno missed a penalty as Spain had to settle for another disappointing draw in Group E.

"We lack a bit of luck," said stand-in captain Alba. "We're doing things well and we are going to turn things around, I am convinced of that.

"Nobody can question our effort. People can blame us all they want but the intensity, the motivation that this team has is unquestionable.

"We're gutted by the result but there is no other choice but to work and I'm sure the results will come. On Wednesday we have another game, a final, and we will try everything to try to get through."

"We are used to this kind of pressure," said Alba. "We have to stay calm and I am sure that in the end victory will come."

Morata had been under pressure after he was whistled by his own fans in the stalemate against Sweden.

He celebrated his goal by hugging coach Luis Enrique but the night turned sour for the forward, who scuffed the rebound from Moreno's penalty and then went off late on after a collision with Wojciech Szczesny.

"I appreciate the confidence that he (Luis Enrique) and all my teammates give me," Morata said.

"But it doesn't matter because we've drawn. I don't care if I score or don't score, what I want is to win and we haven't won today."