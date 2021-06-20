Hazard took a 'slight knock to the knee' but 'there is nothing to worry about', Martinez said.

Brussels: Midfielder Thorgan Hazard will miss Belgium's final Euro 2020 group match against Finland on Monday but should be available for the later stages of the tournament, coach Roberto Martinez said Sunday.

Hazard took a "slight knock to the knee" but "there is nothing to worry about", Martinez said.

His brother Eden Hazard will take his place, giving the Real Madrid midfielder his first start of the tournament, the coach added.

Belgium have already qualified for the knockout phase after beating Russia 3-0 and Denmark 2-1.