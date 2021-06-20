Euro 2020: Belgium's Thorgan Hazard to miss match against Finland, likely to be replaced by brother Eden
Hazard took a 'slight knock to the knee' but 'there is nothing to worry about', Martinez said.
Brussels: Midfielder Thorgan Hazard will miss Belgium's final Euro 2020 group match against Finland on Monday but should be available for the later stages of the tournament, coach Roberto Martinez said Sunday.
Hazard took a "slight knock to the knee" but "there is nothing to worry about", Martinez said.
His brother Eden Hazard will take his place, giving the Real Madrid midfielder his first start of the tournament, the coach added.
Belgium have already qualified for the knockout phase after beating Russia 3-0 and Denmark 2-1.
also read
Euro 2020: Jordi Alba backs Spain to deliver in pressure game against Slovakia
Sweden's victory over Slovakia on Friday means Spain are third in the group, with Slovakia also in front of them after they opened with a win over Poland.
Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen stable, transferred to hospital after collapsing on pitch
Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical stuff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.
Euro 2020: Wales were 'brave' in salvaging draw with Switzerland, says Gareth Bale
Switzerland striker Mario Gavranovic had a potential winner chalked off by VAR for offside after he had edged ahead of Wales back four.